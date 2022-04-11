Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives $216.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.64.

EQNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQNR stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. 2,682,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,490. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.70%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

