Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Whiting Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $4.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.33. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

NYSE:WLL opened at $80.32 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

