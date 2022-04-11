Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives $52.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTRG. Barclays lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $51.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.64. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $44.71 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 555,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,842 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 125,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after buying an additional 1,171,223 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

