Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. HSBC currently has $53.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WTRG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of WTRG opened at $51.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

