Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.9% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after buying an additional 759,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,246,196,000 after buying an additional 414,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.98. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

