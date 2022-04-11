Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2,084.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,408,000 after buying an additional 1,427,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,925,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Exelon by 100.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,780,000 after purchasing an additional 835,324 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 560,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,730,426. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

