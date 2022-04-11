F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Sells $736,532.72 in Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 69,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $736,532.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Mark Wahlberg sold 24,309 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $255,973.77.

On Monday, April 4th, Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $125,319.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Mark Wahlberg sold 200 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $2,214.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $145,049.28.

On Monday, March 28th, Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $137,502.36.

On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $517,684.32.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $607,418.04.

On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $802,402.80.

On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $951,956.00.

Shares of NYSE:FXLV opened at $10.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. Analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXLV. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,164,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,612,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,922,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FXLV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

F45 Training Company Profile (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

