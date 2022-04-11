Faceter (FACE) Price Down 18.6% This Week

Faceter (FACE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Faceter has a market cap of $902,362.82 and $25,877.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Faceter has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Faceter Profile

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

