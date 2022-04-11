FansTime (FTI) Market Capitalization Reaches $189,848.41

FansTime (FTI) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a market cap of $189,848.41 and $35,161.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00104239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FTI is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.