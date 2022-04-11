Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,801,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,935 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $93,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Farfetch by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Farfetch by 40.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 200.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Farfetch by 8.4% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 823,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,857,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE FTCH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.13. 159,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,286,035. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.95. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

