Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Get Fathom alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

FTHM opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $157.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Fathom has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $38.16.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.06 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fathom will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Fathom by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fathom by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 403.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fathom (FTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.