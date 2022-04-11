F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $524.00

Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 524 ($6.87) and last traded at GBX 849 ($11.13), with a volume of 340875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 858 ($11.25).

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 846.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 879.91.

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

In related news, insider Francesca Ecsery acquired 618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.37) per share, with a total value of £5,358.06 ($7,026.96). Also, insider Jeffrey Hewitt acquired 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 876 ($11.49) per share, for a total transaction of £490.56 ($643.36). In the last three months, insiders have bought 855 shares of company stock worth $742,016.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:FCIT)

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.