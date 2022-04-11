FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,382 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $2,859,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,130,000.

Several research firms have commented on ACHC. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $73.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $74.86.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

