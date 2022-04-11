FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,385 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Amcor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 769,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 154.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 759,913 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 100.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Amcor by 5.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 242,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Amcor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 150,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

Amcor stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

