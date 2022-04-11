FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 911 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,093,000 after buying an additional 104,882 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,504,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,586,000 after purchasing an additional 197,654 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,207,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,226,000 after buying an additional 177,288 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 730,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.10.

NYSE:ST opened at $47.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.24. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

