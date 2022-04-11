FDx Advisors Inc. Has $457,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 80,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 33,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $239.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.88 and its 200 day moving average is $266.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $222.50 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

