FDx Advisors Inc. Has $491,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $121.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.13. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $121.04 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

