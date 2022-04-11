FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $513,000 Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,636 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AECOM by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus boosted their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $75.52 on Monday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $58.36 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

