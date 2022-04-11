FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.73.

NYSE:PWR opened at $133.99 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $137.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.15.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.