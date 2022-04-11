FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86,847 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

ITUB opened at $5.58 on Monday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. On average, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITUB shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

