FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,716 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in FibroGen by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in FibroGen by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $12.43 on Monday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

