Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.25.

Shares of TT stock opened at $149.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.17. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $142.53 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

