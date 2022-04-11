Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of ST stock opened at $47.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

ST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

About Sensata Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.