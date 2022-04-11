Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AME stock opened at $131.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

