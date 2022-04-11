Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.10 Million Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the third quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $169.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.27. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $170.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

