Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.23 Million Stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter worth about $101,901,000. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 516,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,122,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 72,464 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 376,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 65,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares during the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TLK stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile (Get Rating)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.