Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.27 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,865 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.65.

ROST stock opened at $96.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average is $103.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

