Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,118 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

Shares of KR stock opened at $61.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

