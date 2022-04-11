Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,747 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Xcel Energy by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,861 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 137.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,165,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,188 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $78,652,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,992,000 after acquiring an additional 642,869 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $74.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $67.07. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $75.41.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

