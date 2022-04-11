Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,760,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,297,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,211,000 after purchasing an additional 107,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,265,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $180,692.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,095. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $52.71 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

