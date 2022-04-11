Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO stock opened at $236.38 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

