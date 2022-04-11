Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 12,226 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,226 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,317 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cerner by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,986,000 after purchasing an additional 651,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000,000 after purchasing an additional 623,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cerner by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after buying an additional 1,035,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

CERN stock opened at $93.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.29. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $93.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

