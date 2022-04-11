Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

VPU stock opened at $166.95 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.25 and a fifty-two week high of $167.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.88.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

