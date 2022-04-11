First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FIBK. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.94.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $499,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,634 shares of company stock worth $841,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.