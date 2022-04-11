First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,217,000 after buying an additional 1,593,279 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,472,000 after buying an additional 1,735,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,477,000 after buying an additional 973,598 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,350,000 after buying an additional 220,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,553,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,708,000 after buying an additional 398,788 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $47.79. 3,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,653. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

