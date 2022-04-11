First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $162.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.42 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FWRG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

FWRG stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.17. 118,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,212. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

