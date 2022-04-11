Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,166 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Sanofi worth $900,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after buying an additional 833,701 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Sanofi by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.56. The company had a trading volume of 181,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,129. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sanofi has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $57.73.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($134.07) to €121.00 ($132.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

