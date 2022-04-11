Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Billion Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,825,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of SAP worth $1,236,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SAP by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in SAP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $730,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

SAP traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.90. 29,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.09. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.14 and a 1 year high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.