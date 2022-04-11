Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,026,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in 3M by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.99. 97,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,493. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.23.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

