Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,978,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,885,489 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $434,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Vale by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 476,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vale by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vale by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,222,000.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on VALE. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

VALE traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.08. 1,570,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,490,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.718 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Vale Profile (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.