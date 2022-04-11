Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCUGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock.

FCU opened at C$1.04 on Monday. Fission Uranium has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$701.69 million and a PE ratio of -94.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 32.89 and a current ratio of 33.10.

Fission Uranium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

