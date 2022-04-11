Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock.

FCU opened at C$1.04 on Monday. Fission Uranium has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$701.69 million and a PE ratio of -94.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 32.89 and a current ratio of 33.10.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

