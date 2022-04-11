Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.
