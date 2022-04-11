Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Foot Locker has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Foot Locker stock opened at $28.79 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Argus lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

