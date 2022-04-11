Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,532 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Fortinet worth $178,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Fortinet by 11.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,398,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Fortinet by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 36.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fortinet by 19.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Fortinet by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $7.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $328.50. 10,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,951. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.18. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.78 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.30.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

