Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $21,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,272,913,000 after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after purchasing an additional 585,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,967 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $2.95 on Monday, hitting $332.88. 16,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,951. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.22 and its 200 day moving average is $320.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.78 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.30.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

