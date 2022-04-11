Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $41,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $72.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.84 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.69.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FBHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.73.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

