Fractal Market Cap Reaches $1.82 Million (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $557,417.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00043441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.50 or 0.07385384 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,077.41 or 1.00404687 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

