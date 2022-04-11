Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Franklin Street Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -450.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

FSP stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $581.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Franklin Street Properties ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSP. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 77,330 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 803,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 57,127 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

