Frax Achieves Market Cap of $2.70 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Frax has a market cap of $2.70 billion and approximately $50.17 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,697,095,598 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

