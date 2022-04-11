Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives $11.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRLN. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 12th.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

FRLN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 2,898,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.12.

Freeline Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FRLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Syncona Portfolio Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,841,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $293,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeline Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.